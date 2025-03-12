In a nation where the silent epidemic of child abuse has long festered, the Punjab government’s decision to incorporate a “Good Touch, Bad Touch” module into the early grades is a commendable and long-overdue intervention.

The gravity of the issue becomes all too clear when we examine the statistics. In urban areas alone, estimates suggest that between 20 per cent and 50 per cent of children experience some form of abuse. Over 1600 cases of child abuse were reported from across the country in the first half of 2024, according to Sahil. The actual scale of this crisis is likely even more daunting due to underreporting and the pervasive stigma that surrounds such incidents. Each statistic represents a young life forever altered by preventable harm.

By educating them early on about personal boundaries, we might stand a chance at equipping them with the tools to safeguard themselves in an environment where silence has often protected perpetrators. This measure, while vital, is just one facet of a multifaceted solution that must address the broader systemic failures allowing abuse to persist.

Our child protection laws need a comprehensive overhaul. Establishing confidential reporting channels is essential to ensure that children and their families can come forward without fear of retaliation.

Access to counselling, rehabilitation, and long-term psychological support needs to be prioritized for abuse survivors. Beyond the classroom, nationwide campaigns are necessary to dismantle the culture of silence surrounding child abuse. Parents and teachers are the first lines of defence. They must also be provided with the resources and training to recognize signs of abuse and to take swift action when necessary.

The resilience and unity of our society are best reflected in the proactive measures taken by our leaders. Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal’s visionary leadership in championing this initiative sets a powerful precedent. Yet, as commendable as this step is, it is only the first step: protecting our children demands relentless, comprehensive action that reaches far beyond the classroom. *