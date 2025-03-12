Punjab’s Women: From Shadows to Strength

For decades, women in Punjab have struggled against obstacles that limited their mobility, safety, and financial independence. But the tide is turning, largely due to the decisive leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Under her guidance, Punjab is taking bold steps to become a province where women can live without fear, pursue careers without limitations, and shape their futures.

The fight for women’s rights has never been about asking for favours-it has been about demanding what is fair. Women have long been expected to adjust, compromise, and accept constraints. Now, the Punjab government is proving that real change happens when action replaces rhetoric.

For countless women, the very act of stepping out of their homes has long been accompanied by anxiety. Harassment in public spaces, lack of trust in law enforcement, and slow response times have made safety a constant concern. Punjab is tackling this issue head-on with a strong, tech-driven law enforcement strategy focused on women’s protection.

The Virtual Women’s Police Stations have made a direct impact, allowing women to report harassment, violence, and other crimes without fear. Over 300,000 women have used the service in just 10 months, a testament to how essential this initiative is. Women in urban areas now receive police assistance within 15-20 minutes, while those in rural areas are supported within 30 minutes.

Dedicated women-only police stations and 307 Women Safety and Special Protection Centers across Punjab are ensuring that 1,541 trained women police personnel are available to respond to cases swiftly. Additionally, the 1,315-member Pink Rescue force has been deployed specifically to assist women in emergencies.

Technology is playing a crucial role in making Punjab safer for women. The Pink Button initiative, which allows women to send instant distress alerts in public spaces and on transport, has proven to be a lifesaver. When women feel safe, they step out with confidence. These changes are restoring confidence-women are no longer afraid to move freely in workplaces, universities, and markets.

Safety alone is essential but true empowerment begins with financial independence. Only by ensuring that more women than ever have access to jobs, skills, and business opportunities, this government can walk the talk.

The Punjab Skill Development Fund has trained over 40,000 women in just last year in digital literacy, vocational training, and entrepreneurial skills, opening doors to careers they could previously only dream of. The shift towards online businesses has been particularly empowering, allowing women to break free from traditional employment constraints and earn from home.

One of the most groundbreaking initiatives is the Garments City Sheikhupura, a state-of-the-art textile hub designed to create thousands of jobs for women. The textile sector has traditionally been male-dominated, but with focused efforts, women are now entering and transforming this industry.

The rise in small businesses owned by women, which have increased by 25%, reflects the impact of financial support programs, skill-building initiatives, and government grants designed to empower women economically. The vision is clear: Punjab is building an economy where women are not just participants but leaders.

Access to safe, reliable transport has long been a barrier for women, cutting short their path to education and employment. Punjab has introduced women-exclusive transport options, affordable working women’s hostels, and modern security measures to make mobility easier.

The Pink Bus Service provides a safe, harassment-free travel experience, allowing women to commute without fear. In addition, AI-based surveillance cameras are now deployed across major cities, adding an extra layer of protection.

For women moving to cities for work and education, the Punjab government has introduced secure, well-maintained hostels, allowing them to pursue opportunities without worrying about accommodation. Many women who previously had to choose between safety and career growth now no longer have to make that compromise.

Empowerment is about more than just policy-it is about ensuring that women have a voice in shaping the policies that affect them. Under PML(N)’s administration, women’s participation in governance, law enforcement, and decision-making roles has reached unprecedented levels.

Legal protections for women have also been significantly strengthened. The Punjab Protection of Women Against Harassment Bill has been revitalized, ensuring that cases of workplace harassment and gender-based violence are handled swiftly and efficiently. The slow legal processes that once discouraged women from seeking justice are being replaced with faster, more effective responses.

Punjab is undergoing a transformation that goes beyond temporary solutions. The goal is to create an environment where every woman can live, work, and move freely without fear or limitations. This initiative is about more than just changing policies; it signifies a cultural shift in our society.

For too long, women in Pakistan have been told to adjust, compromise, and accept limitations. Punjab is rewriting that narrative. Women today are entering industries where they were once unwelcome, reporting crimes without hesitation, and stepping into leadership roles with confidence. Young girls growing up in this era will inherit a Punjab where empowerment is not an exception-it’s the standard.

Punjab has already proven that when women are given equal opportunities, entire communities thrive. The province’s commitment to safety, financial independence, mobility, and leadership opportunities ensures that progress will not be reversed.

But this is only the beginning. Punjab’s future strategy is clear:

n Expanding digital and financial inclusion

n Enhancing gender-sensitive urban planning

n Strengthening legal protections for women

n Ensuring that no woman, no matter where she lives, is left behind

This is not just a government initiative. It is a movement. Every policy, every reform, and every new opportunity is shaping a Punjab where no woman is invisible, no ambition is out of reach, and no future is dictated by fear.

The momentum is here. The change is real. And Punjab’s women are unstoppable.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786 @gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram