The Wakhan Corridor-a narrow strip of land carved during the colonial era-stands today as a haunting relic and a strategic vulnerability. It is an unchecked gateway through which Afghan-based terrorists can spill over into Pakistan, China, and Central Asia. Unacceptable. Unforgivable.

Historically, the Wakhan Corridor was designed by the British as a buffer between colonial India and Russia. Today, it separates Pakistan from Central Asia-a division that not only hinders regional connectivity but also limits our economic potential. Once, this region shared deep economic and cultural ties with areas now part of Pakistan. Those ties have been severed by arbitrary borders and a legacy of colonial interference. The consequences are profound: a vital route has become a passage for extremism and a roadblock to regional prosperity.

The corridor’s porous nature has made it a transit hub for extremist groups. Militants exploit this neglected passage to infiltrate our borders, undermining regional security. Terrorists. They roam freely in an area where proper security measures are sorely lacking. The threat is not isolated. It has far-reaching implications for Pakistan, China, and the resource-rich Central Asian Republics, where stability hangs in a delicate balance.

The legacy of colonial borders continues to cast a long shadow over our regional relationships.

Consider the current regional dynamics. The Taliban, despite their flawed governance, allow India access to Afghan airbases and trade routes. Yet they obstruct Pakistan’s legitimate aspirations for regional connectivity. This blatant bias not only works against Pakistan but also hampers Afghanistan’s own economic interests. Our neighbours, intentionally or otherwise, are stifling a gateway that could unlock unprecedented economic growth. The situation is untenable.

Pakistan must now explore every legal avenue to secure the Wakhan Corridor. The option to buy or lease this territory should not be dismissed lightly. Even more ambitious proposals, like constructing a direct tunnel through this 15 to 60-kilometer-wide corridor, merit serious consideration. Such a project could provide us with a stable trade route to Central Asia, reducing our dependency on unstable transit routes through Afghanistan. This is not merely an economic strategy-it is a matter of national security.

Yet, the challenges extend beyond mere territorial control. The legacy of colonial borders continues to cast a long shadow over our regional relationships. To break free from this historic burden, Pakistan must adopt a comprehensive approach that blends diplomacy, legal action, and strategic infrastructure development. We must reclaim our rightful access to the economic corridors that have been denied to us by outdated boundaries and regional hostilities.

Our policymakers must act decisively. The current state of affairs is not just a geopolitical concern-it is a ticking time bomb. The unchecked flow of militants and the stunted economic integration with Central Asia pose severe risks. Our future prosperity and security depend on our ability to transform the Wakhan Corridor from a liability into an asset. The Wakhan Corridor is not merely a border region-it is a symbol of our past struggles and a gateway to our future potential. Let us seize this opportunity and turn a historic vulnerability into a cornerstone of regional strength.

