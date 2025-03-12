At UN, Pakistan welcomes EU’s humanitarian aid to Gaza, West Bank

Pakistan Tuesday highlighted European Union’s continued support to the United Nations’ budget, and its commitment to the UN peacekeeping operations and peace-building activities, saying it carries on even amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. Speaking in the UN Security Council’s annual briefing on EU’s partnership with the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram underscored the need for a global order underpinned by the UN Charter to promote durable peace, sustainable development and inclusive growth. In this regard, the Pakistani envoy called for early peace in Ukraine and welcomed European Union’s humanitarian support in Gaza and the West Bank as well as its support to UNRWA, the UN aid agency for Palestinians, saying all conflicts must be resolved in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter. “We also welcome the EU’s support to the Arab and now the OIC (organization of Islamic Cooperation) plan for reconstruction of Gaza and peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution,” Ambassador Akram said. As a developing country, he said, Pakistan also appreciates the EU’s commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the reform of International Financial Architecture, provision of humanitarian assistance for people afflicted by catastrophes. “At a time when international development cooperation is under immense stress, the EU’s sustained support, including to UN agencies, funds and programmes will be critical,” Ambassador Akram told the 15-member Council. “We look forward to collaborating with the EU to secure a meaningful result at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Spain.” Describing EU-Pakistan partnership robust, comprehensive and wide-ranging, Ambassador Akram said, “The EU, as a unit, is Pakistan’s largest trade and investment partner.” The GSP plus (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus, he said it has played an important role in the growth of trade and has served as a win-win model for economic cooperation, citing various programmes in this regard.