60 Kohat schools offer free education to families of martyr

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan had signed the agreement between 60 public schools of Kohat district to provide educational facilities to the children of police martyrs and other employees.

According to DPO office, 100 percent of Kohat’s educational institutions would provide education completely free of charge for the children of police martyrs and 35 to 50 percent discount would be given in educational expenses for the children of veterans and serving police employees.

This agreement was signed by DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan and the officials of the Association of 52 Public Schools of Kohat District.

On this occasion, DPO Kohat said that this initiative has been taken for the welfare of the police force personnel and their families, which will help their children get quality education.