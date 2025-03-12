Stopping army officer from performing duty falls under ATA: SC judge

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on Wednesday observed that the crime of obstructing the a military officer from performing duty falls under the Anti-Terrorism Act’

Justice Mandokhail gave the observation during the hearing of intra-court appeal against trial of civilians in military courts by the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court. A seven-member bench headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and including Jsutice Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.