FRWO hosts Iftar dinner at Defence Raya Country Club

The Ferozepur Road Industrial Welfare Organisation (FRWO) organized a grand Iftar dinner in honor of its members and local traders, with a remarkable turnout. The event was attended by notable figures, including Patron-in-Chief Mian Abdul Razzaq, Chairman Haji Muhammad Akram, Vice Chairman Kashif Imran Bhatti, and several esteemed guests, such as Imran Ali Bhatti, Waqar Imran Bhatti, Mian Ateeq Ur Rehman, Malik Riaz Iqbal, Raja Asif Sharif, Sheikh Muhammad Tariq, Dr. Fawad Afzal, Shahzad Sadiq, Tahir Razzaq, Malik Zeeshan, Sheikh Jameel Ahmad, Ch. Abdul Waheed, Sajjad Ahmad Qureshi, and many others.

Patron-in-Chief Mian Abdul Razzaq highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration among the industrial community, emphasizing FRWO’s role in promoting the welfare of its members. Chairman Haji Muhammad Akran shared insights into the ongoing initiatives aimed at advancing the collective goals of the industrialists. Vice Chairman Kashif Imran Bhatti thanked all attendees for their support and reaffirmed FRWO’s commitment to fostering industrial growth and prosperity.

The Iftar dinner not only allowed attendees to break their fast together but also served as a platform to strengthen relationships, discuss future initiatives, and promote a spirit of solidarity among the region’s industrialists and traders. The evening was a successful reflection of the values of cooperation and community that FRWO continues to uphold.