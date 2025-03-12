1,000 journalists call for unity in South Korea

The Asia Journalist Association (AJA) has expressed hope that South Korea would swiftly overcome the ongoing political turmoil and reaffirm its role as a model for Asia through a more advanced democracy and strong leadership. Citing a statement titled “1,000 Asian Journalists’ Signatures in Support of South Korea’s Democratic Recovery,” the AJA observed that the recent political turmoil in the country has brought great disappointment. “We hope Korea will swiftly overcome this crisis and emerge even stronger, continuing to play a leading role as Asia’s foremost nation,” the AJA said in a statement. It specifically called on South Korea’s ruling and opposition parties to prioritize national unity over political interests, stating, “Both sides must recognize their shared fate and work together. Communication and integration are essential to overcoming division and conflict.” More than 30 member countries will continue to monitor Korea’s democratic progress while gathering additional signatures in solidarity, it added. The country’s Constitutional Court is set to deliver its verdict in coming days whether to uphold or dismiss the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial in December last. If it upholds the impeachment by the National Assembly, Yoon will be removed from the office, and a snap presidential election must be held within next 60 days.