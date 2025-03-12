CM Murad presents one-year performance report for Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has presented the one-year performance report of the Sindh government, highlighting the key developments and achievements across various sectors.

The event was held at the Chief Minister’s House, where provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, assembly members, bureaucrats, and civil society representatives were in attendance, Express News reported.

During his address, Murad Ali Shah emphasised that all the actions taken by the provincial government are in line with the vision of the leadership.

He mentioned that the Sindh government has focused on digitalisation, which has transformed the state of technology in the region.

He compared the advancements in technology from when he was a student to the present-day technological advancements, noting that the province has moved towards a more tech-oriented future.

Shah pointed out several key achievements, including the launch of the “Hari Card” by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, through which farmers have been digitally registered. He also highlighted that the Sindh government had provided Rs 28 billion to farmers over the past year, benefiting thousands of them.

Additionally, he mentioned that 13,428 students have successfully graduated during this period.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the Sindh government had initiated 196 new road schemes, with 2,500 kilometers of roads constructed.

Furthermore, 14 government buildings have been solarised, resulting in an 80% reduction in energy consumption from these buildings.

In terms of agriculture, Murad Ali Shah shared that the government had signed an agreement with a company to monitor the quality of wheat, ensuring that the grain currently in stock is of good quality.

He also pointed out the success of the People’s Housing Project, the largest housing initiative in the region, where 20 million verifications have been completed, and 4 lakh homes have already been built.

Additionally, the Sindh government has opened 1.1 million bank accounts, with the World Bank’s Board of Directors visiting the housing project and praising its transparency.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government had allocated Rs 90 million annually for the welfare of disabled individuals and shared that Gambat Hospital had successfully completed 1,185 lower transplants.

The government also installed the third CyberKnife at Jinnah Hospital and invested Rs 18 billion in the new Indus Hospital complex, while over 13,000 surgeries were performed at the Trauma Centre in Karachi.