K-Electric cautions against kite flying near power lines

K-Electric has cautioned against kite flying near power infrastructure, urging residents to avoid engaging in the sport, particularly near high-tension transmission lines, to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

While kite flying remains a cherished sport that engages people of all ages, the activity often involves usage of metallic, chemical, or glass-coated strings that poses a massive risk of electrocution and power interruption / disruption, particularly where electricity infrastructure is nearby.

“Any extracurricular activity should ideally be a source of joy, and not tragedy or disruption,” said Imran Rana, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at K-Electric. “The metal wires/chemical coated wires used in kite flying conduct electricity. Just the mere presence of a metallic wire within the field – even without actual contact with a transmission line – around high-tension wires carry the risk of electrocution with lasting injury or fatality. We urge the residents of Karachi to embody Ramadan’s spirit by enjoying activities that do not present a hazard to their safety and that of others.”

Recognizing the need for collective responsibility, KE also requests city administration, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders to play an active role in discouraging unsafe kite flying, especially among children.

This causes unwarranted disruption in the supply of electricity, and has done so on multiple days near Iftaar time.

Guardians and parents are also urged to ensure safe recreational activities that do not put lives at risk.

K-Electric also prioritizes safety through awareness and community engagement.

The flagship women ambassador program, Roshni Baji, has trained 200 women and reached 800,000+ households in the last four years. Additionally, the Khel Kood, Khayal program has reached over 130,000 schoolchildren, instilling vital lessons on energy safety and conservation. The idea behind these programs is to reach the most vulnerable segment of society and share life-saving knowledge in a way that is both accessible and welcoming.

To report hazardous kite flying near power lines, citizens are encouraged to contact KE’s helpline at 118, KE Live App, or official social media platforms. During this sacred month, let’s come together to make safety a shared priority for a brighter and more secure.