JIT summons Omar Ayub, Aleema over malicious social media campaign

A Joint investigation team (JIT) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Aleema Khan for questioning in an inquiry related to alleged negative propaganda on social media, Express News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

According to officials, the JIT issued summons to Ayub and Aleema as part of an investigation into digital content deemed to be in violation of Pakistan’s cyber laws.

Aleema Khan has been directed to appear today, 12 March, while Omar Ayub has been called in for questioning tomorrow, 13 March.

The federal government formed the JIT under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. The team is led by Islamabad’s inspector general of police.

Sources claim investigators have gathered evidence related to the accusations before issuing the summons.

Further details on the nature of the alleged propaganda and the possible legal repercussions remain unclear. Neither Omar Ayub nor Aleema Khan have publicly commented on the matter.

Last december, the government launched a strict crackdown against individuals spreading propaganda about the state and its institutions on social media, with authorities taking swift action to curb the spread of fake news.

The authorities identified 12 suspects involved in circulating false information and propaganda. FIRs have been lodged against them, with further legal action underway.

The individuals identified in the crackdown include Mehmood Zeeshan Sajid, Faheem Khan, Muhammad Owais, Manocher, Aziz Ahmed, Saad Adnan Khurshid, Muhammad Asad, Malik Ismatullah Khan, Enayatullah, Sultan Mehmood Khan, Kaleemullah, and Aurangzeb.

The suspects hail from various regions, including Karachi, Sanghar, Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and Swat. They are accused of engaging in activities that defame the government, incite rebellion, and disrupt state affairs through inflammatory posts.