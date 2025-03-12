KKH reopens after landslides

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has successfully reopened the Karakoram Highway after landslides blocked sections of the critical route. By prompt response to the landslide on karakoram highway that left people stranded on the Highway, NHA restored the traffic in a shortest possible time, said a press release. According to details, on Tuesday, a sudden boulder slide near the Lotar caused severe disruption to traffic on the Karakoram highway (KKH) and other key routes. Upon receiving the report, NHA and Frontier works organization (FWO) officials arrived at the site. Meanwhile, following the directives of Federal Minister for communications, Abdul Aleem khan, Chairman NHA immediately formed three teams to handle the situation. Relief operations commenced without delay in collaboration with the local administration and FWO. Resultantly, in the middle of night, the Karakoram highway was reopened for traffic, and all the stranded passengers were able to continue their journey home. Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem khan was kept updated on the situation at all times.He appreciated NHA’s quick response, as the roads were reopened without any loss of life or property and also commended the dedication and hard work of NHA staff, who carried out their duties diligently despite the month of Ramazan.