‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ module to be added to curriculum

To save children from sexual harassment and violence, Punjab has directed the Interior Ministry to include in the curriculum ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ in their course books.

The government’s initiative after acquiring horrific statistics from Punjab shows that 5000 children have become victims of sexual violence and harassment in the last 14 months, while nearly 2000 children were subjected to sexual abuse attempts.

According to information shared, 370 children became the victims of sexual abuse in 2024 in Lahore.

To combat this menace and to create awareness among the children, Secretary Interior Punjab Mr. Noorul Amin Mengal, on behalf of the Interior Ministry, has issued a directive to start a campaign named ‘Good Tough, Bad Tough’ by inducting a chapter in Punjab schools’ course books.

In the directive issued, it has been emphasised to ensure self-protection of every child and declared it necessary to educate every child is the need of the hour. It is also stressed that children should be taught about appropriate and inappropriate physical behaviour in a positive way. With proper education and awareness, children can recognise and report inappropriate behaviour of predators.

Moreover, parents and teachers also teach children how to report inappropriate behaviour at home and outside. Children who are sexually abused can live with trauma for the rest of their lives. It is the state’s responsibility to bring sexual abusers to justice, and children should be taught not to be afraid of those who attempt sexual exploitation but to expose them.

The directive issued by the Secretary of the Interior also suggested that experts should be consulted to include a module on ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ in children’s curriculum, and such an awareness campaign will help protect children from abuse and exploitation.

According to sources, this awareness campaign, ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch,’ is prepared by the Punjab Interior Ministry with the help of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Punjab, which will help to protect our next generation.

Regarding child sexual abuse and harassment, a police official informed that a special cell is established to keep those involved in this heinous crime, and several suspects involved in such crimes have been arrested and their challans have been submitted to the courts, while investigations are ongoing against several suspects.