Shirazi family condoles demise of PPP’s leader Ghiyas Memon

Sindh Provincial Minister Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi and the Shirazi family have expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic and untimely demise of Pakistan People’s Party leader Ghiyas Memon. Ghiyas Memon lost his life in a horrific collision between a car and a passenger coach at Makli Bypass. The news of his sudden passing has left his family, friends, and political colleagues devastated.

The Shirazi family extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, stating, “We stand in solidarity with the family of Ghiyas Memon in this moment of sorrow and share their grief.” They further prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace, elevation in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and patience for the grieving family. Additionally, the Shirazi family also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the Makli Bypass accident.