Sindh EPA committed to ensuring air quality in Karachi

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has intensified its efforts to address worsening air quality in Karachi, which poses serious public health risks. Acting under the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014, SEPA is committed to environmental protection, pollution control, and sustainable development. In response to rising levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) caused by construction activities, infrastructure development, and loss of green cover, SEPA’s Director General, Mr. Naeem Ahmed Mughal, convened a high-level meeting with senior officers and officials of the Karachi Region.

To follow up on the matter, the Director General of SEPA convened a meeting on 12th March 2025 with Sindh EPA officers to reinforce efforts in combating pollution and ensuring strict enforcement of Environmental Regulations. He directed all District Incharges to take immediate enforcement action against contributors to air pollution, including excessive vehicular emissions, generator smoke, and industrial pollution. As part of this initiative, SEPA has outlined key enforcement measures, including conduct the Air Quality Survey, Industrial Inspections, Emission Monitoring, Waste Burning Prohibition and Vehicular Pollution Control.

SEPA urges industries and the public to take corrective measures, address all sources of pollution, and ensure the installation of Air Pollution Control Systems (APCS) to comply with environmental regulations for a cleaner and healthier Karachi. Furthermore, the Director General reaffirmed SEPA’s commitment to improving air quality and warned violators of strict legal consequences including immediate closure and legal enforcement action, such as prosecution in the Court of Law, against non-compliant entities.