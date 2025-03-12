CM cancels fare hike for Lahore’s double-deckers

The Punjab government has reversed a recent fare hike for double-decker buses following instructions from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The move comes after public disapproval of the price increase for the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab’s (TDCP) “Sight-Seeing” bus service in Lahore.

According to media reports, fares for the bus service had been raised by 200 to 500 rupees for regular routes, and between 5,000 to 20,000 rupees for corporate sectors, educational institutions, and commercial activities. The fare increase was implemented by TDCP, but the government swiftly acted to reverse the hike. Maryam Nawaz expressed her discontent with the fare increases, specifically for the buses operating on three key routes in Lahore. In response, she directed the relevant authorities to roll back the hike and restore the previous fare structure.

In a statement, the Chief Minister emphasised that the double-decker bus service was introduced to promote tourism in Lahore, and increasing the fares would place an unnecessary burden on the public. “We are committed to providing the best recreational facilities to the public at minimal charges, and we will continue to do so,” she said.

As a result of her intervention, the old fares for the service have been reinstated. The decision is seen as a move to ensure that the service remains accessible to the public while promoting tourism in the city.