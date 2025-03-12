Punjabi Culture Day postponed to April 14 following balochistan train tragedy

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that the Punjabi Culture Festival, scheduled for March 14, has been postponed. In a video message, the Information Minister said that considering the current situation in the country, the festival is being rescheduled. Azma Bokhari explained that the decision was made out of respect for Ramadan and in light of the recent train accident in Balochistan. However, the Punjabi Culture Festival will now take place on April 14. She expressed hope that those trapped in the train accident in Jafarabad would return home safely. The Minister reaffirmed her commitment that Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm on April 14, highlighting the vibrant colours of Punjabi heritage.