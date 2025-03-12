China hosts nuclear talks with Russia and Iran amid rising tensions

China will host tripartite nuclear talks with Russia and Iran in Beijing, aiming to discuss Iran’s nuclear program. The meeting will be chaired by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in attendance. The talks coincide with a United Nations Security Council session on Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, which have raised global concerns.

Tensions continue to escalate over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, as its uranium stockpiles reportedly reach near weapons-grade levels. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has flagged a sharp acceleration in Iran’s uranium enrichment to 60% purity, far above the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA). China, a key supporter of Iran’s nuclear rights, has pushed for the resumption of nuclear talks to ease the crisis.

The US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 under President Donald Trump left the deal in disarray, prompting Iran to gradually reduce its commitments. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have both rejected US pressure for new negotiations. Pezeshkian recently stated that Iran will not negotiate under threats, further straining diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, Iran, China, and Russia have strengthened military ties, conducting joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman. The “Security Belt-2025” exercises, held near Iran’s Chabahar port, mark the fifth joint drill since 2019. As global tensions rise, these nuclear talks and military alliances highlight the deepening cooperation between Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran against Western influence.