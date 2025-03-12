Millie Bobby Brown dreams of a big family with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has shared her dream of having a big family with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The couple, who married in 2024, recently discussed their future family plans. On the SmartLess podcast, Millie said her desire for motherhood was inspired by her parents, who had her at a young age. However, Jake preferred waiting until after marriage to start planning their family.

Millie emphasized that having children has always been a dream, as both she and Jake come from large families. She also expressed her openness to adoption, saying she sees no difference between biological and adopted children. “Our home is full of love for anyone and anything,” she said, highlighting their belief in an inclusive and loving environment.

Despite her excitement for motherhood, Millie remains focused on her acting and producing career. She understands the importance of balancing family and work before taking the next step. However, she and Jake both agree that a big, loving family is their ultimate goal.

For now, the couple enjoys caring for their rescued farm animals, including goats, ponies, and donkeys. Millie lovingly bottle-feeds them, calling them her “babies.” Their shared love for animals has strengthened their bond and given them a glimpse into parenthood.