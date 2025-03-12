Shoaib Malik’s selection for national T20 Cup draws fan outrage

Shoaib Malik’s inclusion in Sialkot’s squad for the National T20 Cup has sparked anger among fans. Many believe his selection hinders young talent’s opportunities. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads earlier this week, igniting a wave of criticism over Malik’s presence in the lineup.

Fans are particularly upset that promising players like Azan Awais, Ali Shafique, and Awais Ali were dropped for older players. Awais scored 1,422 runs in the recent domestic season. He averaged 56.9 and even boasts an U19 century against India. Critics argue that Malik, at 43, should step aside for younger talent.

Former Pakistani cricketer Salman Butt also questioned Malik’s selection. He emphasized that the National T20 Cup should serve as a platform for emerging players. He stated, “There should be some logic behind Shoaib Malik playing in this tournament, but I don’t see that logic.”

The backlash over Malik’s selection comes during a challenging time for Pakistani cricket. The team has struggled in recent ICC tournaments, leading fans to demand more opportunities for young players. While some veterans were initially set as mentors, Malik remains in the squad despite growing criticism, as the tournament runs from March 15 to 27 across multiple cities.