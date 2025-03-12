Bolan Train Hijack: 27 Terrorists Killed as Security Forces Press On to Rescue Remaining Hostages

Security forces have successfully rescued at least 155 hostages and neutralized 27 terrorists who hijacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan district. Authorities have vowed to continue the operation until every last militant is eliminated.

The train, carrying 400 passengers across nine bogies, was en route from Quetta to Peshawar on Tuesday when an unknown number of terrorists took passengers hostage, officials confirmed.

Security sources reported that efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining hostages. The terrorists, some wearing suicide vests, have been using passengers as human shields, making the operation particularly challenging. Forces are proceeding with extreme caution due to the presence of hostages.

One of the freed passengers expressed gratitude to the army and FC personnel for their swift action, stating, “There was gunfire, but by the grace of Allah, the army and FC personnel brought us to safety.”

Train Services Suspended

Following the attack, railway authorities have suspended operations of the Bolan Mail and Jaffar Express for three days. Additionally, a passenger train from Quetta to Chaman remains halted.

Earlier, officials reported that 57 rescued passengers had arrived in Quetta early Wednesday, while 23 remained in Machh. Seventeen injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Attack and Security Response

After security forces launched their operation on Tuesday, the militants dispersed into small groups, making the terrain even more challenging to navigate. Forces swiftly cordoned off the Mushqaf area in Bolan despite difficult conditions.

Investigations reveal that the attackers used satellite phones to communicate with international handlers, including a mastermind based in Afghanistan. The terrorists bombed the railway track before storming the train, injuring the driver and stopping the locomotive near a tunnel in the remote, mountainous region close to the Afghanistan-Iran border.

Emergency Measures

In response, the Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures, mobilizing all institutions to manage the crisis. A relief train and additional security forces were dispatched to the site, while emergency protocols were enacted at Sibi and Civil Hospital Quetta.

The provincial health department has recalled all medical and paramedical staff, vacating several hospital wards to accommodate the injured.

Additionally, an emergency information desk has been set up at Quetta Railway Station, with a designated railway official assigned to provide updates on the incident.