Bilawal calls for evolving consensus on new canals issue

PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for evolving consensus on the issue of building new canals from River Indus as Sindh has serious concerns on the plan.

Talking to newsmen at the Parliament House on Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto said some politicians were trying to play politics on the issue of water.

Asserting that water was the issue of life and death, Bilawal said the narrative that the PPP had done nothing for the resolution of the issue was a ‘white lie’.

He said the truth of the matter was that the PPP was the only party, which had always raised its voice on the issue. “Our Sindh chief minister and the provincial ministers all have raised their voices,” he added.

Hitting out at nationalist parties for criticizing the PPP for remaining silent on the issue, Bilawal said some politicians were doing all this for their political interests.

The PPP chairman pointed out that there was a risk that the water issue could weaken the Federation. “There is a need to resolve the issue amicably,” he said, adding, “This is because the people of Sindh have lots of reservations over carving out new canals from the River Indus.”