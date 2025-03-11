FO says diplomat’s deportation from US under probe

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has responded to reports that its ambassador to Turkmenistan, K K Wagan, was denied entry into the United States, confirming that the diplomat was on a private visit when he was stopped by US immigration authorities.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said on Tuesday that the matter is under investigation. “The Pakistani diplomat was travelling for personal reasons, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is looking into the issue,”.

The United States had denied entry to Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan, K K Wagan, and deported him upon arrival in Los Angeles, diplomatic sources confirmed.

The senior diplomat, who held a valid US visa, was reportedly traveling for a personal visit when immigration officials stopped him and ordered his immediate return to his last port of departure.

A senior Foreign Ministry official in Islamabad confirmed Wagan’s deportation, stating that the issue arose due to an “immigration objection.” Diplomatic sources suggest that the US immigration system flagged his entry over “controversial visa references,” but specific details remain unclear.

Other sources cited by local media suggested that the denial of entry might be linked to cases filed during the envoy’s previous stint in the US.

Wagan, an experienced diplomat, has served in various key positions, including as deputy consul general in Los Angeles and ambassador to Oman. His sudden deportation has prompted Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry to launch an inquiry into the incident.

It is expected that Ambassador Wagan may be called back to Islamabad for an explanation.