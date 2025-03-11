Sharjeel Memon condemns attack on Jaffar Express

Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in the Bolan region of Balochistan, stating that such acts of terrorism cannot weaken our national resolve.

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this cowardly act is a failed attempt by anti-state elements who want to create instability in Pakistan, but they will not succeed at any cost.

He further stated that anti-state elements are conspiring to spread fear and terror, but the nation will thwart their malicious intentions at all costs. Terrorists who target innocent civilians do not deserve any leniency.

Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his determination that the entire nation will stand together more firmly than ever against terrorist elements.