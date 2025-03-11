JUI-F makes give-and-take offer to PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has invited the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to join it in its anti-government movement, which it plans to launch after Eidul Fitr. It revealed that the invitation was extended at parleys between the leaders of two parties. They have disclosed that the JUI-F has accepted the PTI’s invitation provided the latter also supports it on the Madaris Registration Bill. If the PTI supports the JUI-F on the bill, the latter is ready to throw its weight behind the former, sources said while quoting the JUI-F leaders. However, they added, the PTI leaders have sought time from the JUI-F, saying they want to consult the former prime minister and the party founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. Salman Akram Raja, they have informed, will hold consultations with Imran on the matter later today. The PTI plans to give the finishing touches to its anti-government drive along with Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) before the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Leaders from both parties held a crucial meeting to discuss potential alliance, the spokesperson for the TTAP said on Monday. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar Atif Khan and MNA Amir Dogar attended the meeting. Representing JUI-F, the party’s central secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and senior leader Senator Kamran Murtaza participated in the discussions.