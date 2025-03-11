Uzbek products exhibition to be held in Islamabad

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan is organizing a trade mission to Pakistan in cooperation with the Plant Quarantine and Protection Agency and the Association of Exporters of Uzbekistan on March 14-17 of this year.

A trade fair of Uzbek products will be held at the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad, Pakistan. Enterprises exporting fresh and dried fruits and vegetables, food, and processed products grown in Uzbekistan will participate in this event. Long-term, large-scale orders from supermarket chains and other potential importing enterprises in Pakistan are expected for the products successfully sold at the trade fair.

The Embassy of Uzbekistan invites Pakistani entrepreneurs engaged in agriculture and food product trade to participate in this visit!