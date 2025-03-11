Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.06. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.25 and Rs281.75, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.09 to close at Rs305.22 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.90, whereas an increase of 72 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs361.72 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs361.00. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.22 and Rs74.64, respectively.