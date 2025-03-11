Javeria Saud claps back at caller criticising Sarfraz Ahmed’s English

Javeria Saud has clapped back at the caller who made fun of the weak English of former Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed.

Sarfraz Ahmed recently participated in the Ramzan show hosted by Javeria Saud where he talked about a range of things. Ahmed said he wanted to become a cricketer by seeing Moeen Khan while adding Javed Miandad was liked by everyone. He also disclosed that he is Hafiz-e-Quran.

One viewer of the show called in the program with a strange complain and query: You are an international player and when you give interview to the foreign media, it appears your English is very weak, so how can you control all this situation?

Before his response, Javeria Saud came to the former captain’s recue. She said, “our national language is Urdu and most Pakistanis do not have fluency in English.” She also gave examples of some European countries including Spain, France and Italy and added their citizens feel proud in speaking their native languages.