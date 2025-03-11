Breaking the Cycle

It is a story that keeps repeating itself. Pakistani Ahmadis, forced to live in constant fear, have once again found themselves at the mercy of a system that not only fails to protect but, in many instances, becomes an accomplice to their persecution. This past March alone, authorities arrested 22 individuals in Sialkot; over two dozen were thrust into “protective custody” in Karachi-swiftly converted into arrest orders-and two more were detained in Bahawalnagar, nearly all under Section 298-C of the Pakistan Penal Code. These incidents, corroborated by the latest HRCP report, expose an alarming epidemic of mob-led assaults on Ahmadi homes and places of worship: a clear indicator of a deep-seated systemic failure that has allowed extremist ideologies to take root and flourish unchecked.

Law enforcement, intended to be the stalwart guardian of our citizens, has at times morphed into an instrument of oppression. Eyewitness accounts reveal a disturbing pattern: officers implicated in the desecration of Ahmadi graves and the vandalism of community centres. Such blatant abuse of power not only violates the very essence of justice but also erodes public trust in institutions designed to protect every citizen, irrespective of faith.

In this dark climate of intolerance, voices of reason and moderation are indispensable. In a rare display of forthrightness, Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the killing of Muslims in the name of jihad during his address at Darul Uloom Haqqania, unequivocally branding such acts as terrorism and labelling the perpetrators “murderers” and “criminals.” His words resonate powerfully within our religious discourse, challenging the entrenched narratives of hate. Yet one must ask: would such moderation extend to a group that has endured relentless persecution for over five decades?

For too long, Pakistan’s political and judicial systems have fostered a culture of impunity in the face of religious violence. The legal framework, particularly the controversial blasphemy laws, has been manipulated to target minority communities, creating a dangerous environment in which extremist violence can thrive. Isn’t it time for the authorities to admit that violence and the rise of bigotry against minorities have never been met with the resolve needed to eliminate impunity from the social equation in Pakistan? *