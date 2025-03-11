Soaring Remittances

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s calls to halt remittances-a tactic with an aim to undermine Pakistan’s economy-have proven futile. In February alone, Rs 312 billion were remitted; a striking 40% surge that defies efforts to isolate our financial lifeline. Instead of bowing to divisive rhetoric, overseas Pakistanis have doubled down, sending hard-earned money that not only stabilizes our currency but also fuels domestic demand.

For decades, remittances have been a vital counterbalance in a country where export earnings stagnate and foreign investment remains scarce. In the first half of this fiscal year, inflows reached a record $17.8 billion, reinforcing that our economic foundation is strengthened by the enduring bonds of our diaspora: a fact acknowledged by international lenders amid turbulent global conditions.

The surge in remittances can be attributed to several key factors: a robust crackdown on illegal currency trading and smuggling to Afghanistan, tighter regulations on exchange companies, and a stable exchange rate that has instilled confidence among Pakistanis abroad. While the ruling coalition celebrates these figures as a vindication of its economic policies, the data tell a story of resilience that transcends political claims.

The steadfast support of our diaspora is a powerful testament to the deep-rooted bonds of kinship and national identity that no political campaign can sever. Attempts to isolate our economy have not only failed but have also underscored the collective strength of our people abroad.

These record-setting remittance figures must serve as a wake-up call for policymakers. Rather than pursuing divisive tactics that alienate the very community keeping our economy afloat, our focus should shift to sustainable reforms. Investments in industrial productivity, export diversification, and the fortification of legal and financial institutions are imperative to build an economy that does not depend solely on unpredictable remittance flows. After all, it is neither fair nor sustainable to expect our hardworking migrant workers to shoulder the burden of supporting a nation of 242 million. *