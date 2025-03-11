The Resurgence of Global Hegemony

The world is witnessing a revival of authoritarianism and a very strong inclination towards utilitarianism which means dealing everyone with the same iron hands, be they opponents, dissents or the eccentrics. This attitude is manifest in the recent developments across America and its impact upon almost the entire globe, both psychologically and politically. Hundreds of migrants are being forced to surrender their rights to settle in the USA only because they don’t share the same imperialistic mindset. This and much more is being done under the same banners. This may be alright for the USA and its policies and interest, but it has unleashed the same of authoritarianism all around the world. For example, all the conflicting zones have turned in to authoritarian zones instead of dealing with matters with democratic values and prospects. As was the case recently in Europe that Europe was recognized for its upholding of human values instead of authoritarian or utilitarian ones. In her recently published essay, Rafia Zakaria has critically examined the shifting ideological landscape of Europe, a continent where humanistic values had gained prominence in the aftermath of World War I. She argues that Europe, once a beacon of humanism and egalitarianism, is now witnessing a gradual erosion of these values which this decline is symptomatic of a resurgence of colonial-era supremacy ideologies, reminiscent of Europe’s imperial past.

Europe played a seminal role in the genesis of the humanist movement, particularly following the Renaissance, a period that emphasized the centrality of human beings in intellectual and artistic pursuits. Renaissance humanism inspired literary figures to focus on the ambitions, desires, and experiences of human beings, moving away from supernatural and mystical themes. This intellectual and cultural shift positioned Europe as the epicenter of human rights and universal human values. However, despite these progressive movements, colonialist attitudes persisted. The imperialist mindset, deeply entrenched in European political and economic structures, facilitated the systematic occupation of weaker nations. This worldview reinforced a dichotomy between the rulers and the ruled, the colonizers and the colonized, with the former asserting dominance over vast swathes of the globe.

The advent of World War II and the subsequent process of decolonization marked a paradigm shift. The devastation of the war significantly weakened European colonial powers, compelling them to relinquish their imperial holdings. The United States emerged as a dominant global force, particularly after the culmination of the war with the dropping of nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This shift not only altered the global power dynamics but also contributed to the global advocacy for democratic governance and human rights. This trend is further exacerbated by the rapid advancement of technology. While technological progress has historically been a tool for human empowerment, in the hands of modern imperialist powers, it has become a means of consolidating control and influence. Emerging technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence and automation, are diminishing the role of human agency in economic and social structures. Furthermore, the integration of these technologies into the geopolitical landscape has contributed to a shift in global power dynamics, with China emerging as a formidable force. Chinese advancements in artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and infrastructure development have positioned the country as a key player in global politics, challenging traditional Western hegemony.

The consequences of these developments are far-reaching. The redistribution of global power has led to significant geopolitical realignments, including the withdrawal of financial aid and institutional support for various international programs. The most adversely affected are economically struggling and poverty-stricken nations, which increasingly find themselves sidelined in the contemporary global order. The decline in international aid and development funding has exacerbated socio-economic inequalities, further entrenching disparities between the Global North and the Global South. It is perhaps the fear of losing leading position of USA that it has initiated a curtailing and containing of its aid programs, especially because competitive powers like China, Russia, India and many other European powers. These initiations were an unneeded measure because the United States is already holding a leading position through its ever-expanding multinationals, the financial institutions like IMF and others, and the powerful and controlling role of dollar. So, USA and all these powers must understand that the solution of human issues of food security, sociopolitical development and proper utilization of resources depends not on the imperialistic attitudes but the sharing of human values and human rights.

This is high time to resort to humanistic values because mankind is about to face the greatest possible challenge of environmental issues. This issue cannot be dealt with unless all humanity puts up joint combat against this. The rapidly deteriorating environment is not only threatening food security but also the quality of human health because of polluting air and water quality. The rising sea levels are not only a threat to marine life but also a compelling issue for humanity residing around seashores. In such a situation human beings need to save the earth as a safe residing space for humanity instead of working on the agenda of white-supremacy-based imperialism.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@hotmail.com and Tweets @Profzee