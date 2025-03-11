Shahid Afridi criticizes PCB’s decisions of sacking Rizwan as T20 captain

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has said that Mohammad Rizwan should have been retained as the T20 captain for the New Zealand tour. Speaking at an event for the Shahid Afridi Foundation at a private hotel, Afridi criticised decision-making in Pakistan cricket, stating that lack of merit-based selections lead to problems. He pointed out that players removed from T20 cricket often return without a clear selection process. Afridi expressed frustration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stating,”Every PCB chairman believes he can fix everything, but why doesn’t the system change along with the faces? It seems cricket is still in the ICU, and we only talk about surgeries before major events.” He also criticised coaches for shifting blame onto players after losses while taking full credit for victories. Regarding the New Zealand series, Afridi supported Agha Salman as ODI captain but said he was not the right choice for T20 leadership.