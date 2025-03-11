ICC announces ‘controversial’ CT Team of Tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the Team of the Tournament for the Champions Trophy 2025, featuring players from only three nations. The 12-member squad consists of six Indian players, four from New Zealand, and two from

Afghanistan. Notably, no players from South Africa, Australia, or host nation Pakistan made it to the team, despite South Africa and Australia reaching the semi-finals.

From India, the selected players are Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Varun Chakravarthy, while Axar Patel has been included as the 12th man. New Zealand has four representatives: Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry.

Afghanistan’s standout performers Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai have also earned a place in the squad. The selection has sparked discussions, particularly over the exclusion of players from major teams like South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan.