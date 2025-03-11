Pakistan secures prominent seat in global human rights leadership

In a significant milestone for Pakistan’s human rights advocacy, Chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Rabiya Javeri Agha, has been elected to the Bureau of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI). This marks Pakistan’s first-ever representation in the executive body of the world’s largest UN-linked network of national human rights institutions.

Last year, Pakistan’s NCHR achieved A-status accreditation from GANHRI, affirming its full compliance with the UN Paris Principles. This status strengthened NCHR’s independence, credibility, and influence, granting it a direct voice at the UN Human Rights Council and treaty bodies. It also enhanced NCHR’s ability to hold the state accountable, advocate for legal reforms, and build international partnerships.

Building on this success, Chairperson NCHR’s election to the GANHRI Bureau further enhances Pakistan’s role in shaping global human rights policies. As a Bureau member, she will play a key role in NHRI accreditations, policy development, and UN human rights discussions-further elevating Pakistan’s standing in international human rights diplomacy.

The GANHRI Bureau serves as its executive committee, comprising 16 members from Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It is responsible for implementing General Assembly resolutions, overseeing GANHRI’s programs, monitoring finances, and making decisions on NHRI accreditations.

Rabiya Javeri Agha’s appointment is a historical achievement for Pakistan as it will ensure that Pakistan and the Global South’s human rights concerns are represented at international forums, including the UN. This will further solidify NCHR’s credibility as an independent human rights institution and enhances Pakistan’s role in shaping global policies and will open up new avenues for collaboration with UN bodies, donor agencies, and human rights organizations, strengthening institutional reforms and advancing the protection of fundamental rights at home.

Speaking on the occasion, Rabiya Javeri Agha emphasized the significance of Pakistan’s inclusion in the GANHRI Bureau. “This seat will enable Pakistan to engage more actively in global human rights discourse, influence key UN resolutions, and foster stronger regional collaboration-particularly with Asian and Commonwealth human rights institutions.”

This achievement underscores Pakistan’s growing influence in the global human rights landscape, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening human rights protections both nationally and internationally.