UMT becomes Pakistan’s first university to establish virtual campus

Former Minister and President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that UMT is proud to announce its groundbreaking move into the Metaverse, becoming Pakistan’s first university to launch a fully immersive virtual campus. This innovative initiative offers students, prospective students, faculty and visitors a unique opportunity to explore, connect and engage in a 3D virtual environment that mirrors the real world. With this pioneering step, UMT is redefining education for the digital age, creating new avenues for learning and interaction in a dynamic, immersive space.

In the Metaverse, Ibrahim Murad said that UMT Virtual World provides an innovative and immersive space for academic exploration and engagement. UMT has redefined the admissions experience by extending it into the Metaverse, allowing prospective students and visitors to embark on an interactive 3D virtual campus tour. Much like a physical campus visit, users can explore various schools, access admissions portals, and engage with faculty and other visitors- all from the comfort of their own homes, he added.

With this innovative step into the Metaverse, UMT continues to lead the way in embracing technology to create new opportunities for students and communities worldwide for Extensive Network, Career Development and Global Collaboration. This is a significant leap towards enhancing student experiences, allowing people from all over the globe to interact with our campus in a new and exciting way, he stated.

Former Minister and President UMT, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, expressed his excitement about this new initiative, highlighting that UMT has always led in educational innovation. He sees the Metaverse as the next logical step in UMT’s commitment to offering a world-class, engaging learning experience. Murad believes the Metaverse will revolutionize education, setting a global precedent for universities to explore its potential in enhancing the learning experience.