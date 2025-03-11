Sindh reiterates commitment to human rights, labor protection

The Sindh government remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening human rights and labor protections across the province, said Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights, Mr. Rajvir Singh Sodha. He highlighted the provincial government’s continuous efforts to ensure the protection of fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-day capacity-building workshop organized by Pakistan Accord at a local hotel, Mr. Sodha reaffirmed the Sindh Human Rights Department’s proactive role in safeguarding labor rights and ensuring workplace safety. He stated that initiatives such as the Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC) and the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights are critical in aligning Pakistan with international human rights and labor standards.

Mr. Sodha emphasized that under the Sindh Human Rights Department, the government has launched various projects to enhance human rights monitoring and enforcement mechanisms. One such initiative is the induction of fresh graduates as human rights interns, who will be stationed in each district to document and address human rights violations. “This initiative will not only strengthen our data collection system but also ensure that grievances related to labor and human rights violations are addressed promptly,” he added. Underscoring the Sindh government’s broader agenda, Mr. Sodha pointed out that the Human Rights Department has actively engaged with international organizations and stakeholders to promote best practices in labor rights, workplace safety, and business regulations. He stressed the need for further collaboration with global brands to enhance trade opportunities, improve working conditions, and encourage ethical business practices in Sindh.

“A strong human rights framework is essential for sustainable economic growth and social justice. We are committed to improving workplace safety, ensuring fair wages, and preventing labor exploitation,” Mr. Sodha stated. He also praised the efforts of Pakistan Accord and Arup Engineers for organizing the training, which brought together 50 officials from eight government departments to enhance their understanding of fire safety, building safety, and international regulatory compliance. He particularly highlighted the impact of the Pakistan Accord program, which has created safer workplaces for 500,000 workers and provided specialized training on occupational health and safety. “This program has set a benchmark for compliance, and we hope to see more such collaborations that directly benefit workers and industrial growth in Sindh,” he said.