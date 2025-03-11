Education Dept to conduct on-site evaulation of school infrastructure projects

In a decisive move to enhance transparency and efficiency in education infrastructure projects, Sindh’s Minister for Education and Mines & Minerals Development, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, chaired a meeting with officers from the Education Works division of the School Education Department.

During the meeting, it was decided to establish special monitoring committees, led by the Secretary of School Education, to ensure direct oversight of development schemes across the province. The meeting, held on Tuesday in Karachi, was attended by Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Additional Secretary for Planning and Finance Abdul Qadir Ansari, Chief Engineers, XENs, and other key officials from the Education Works division.

An in-depth review of ongoing development schemes and other critical projects was conducted. Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah directed officials to fast-track the completion of all development projects within the current fiscal year so that new initiatives can commence in the following year. Officials reported that 2,136 schemes have already been completed in the ongoing financial year, while several others are in their final stages of completion. To strengthen accountability and transparency, the provincial minister ordered the formation of a committee at the secretary level to inspect and review completed school projects.

He emphasized that these monitoring committees must conduct physical inspections of newly constructed schools and submits fact-based reports. “We cannot blindly trust paper-based reports; it is crucial to physically inspect the completed schools to assess their quality,” remarked Minister Sardar Ali Shah, highlighting the need for on-site evaluations.

The minister also issued strict directives to chief engineers, instructing them to conduct daily field visits and submit real-time progress updates via WhatsApp. He assured that he would personally visit project sites to evaluate the quality and pace of work.

Taking a forward-thinking approach to STEM education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah directed officials to accelerate the establishment of science centers across Sindh. He urged swift action on land allocation and other necessary approvals to ensure the timely launch of science centers at the divisional level. With these steps, the Sindh government aims to enhance transparency, ensure quality construction, and promote scientific learning opportunities for students across the province.