Mustafa Amir case: ATC extends Armaghan’s physical remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has extended the physical remand of Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, for an additional seven days.

The court directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report at the next hearing. Prosecutors argued that more time was required to recover a laptop and mobile phone, which they believe contain crucial evidence.

Armaghan’s defence counsel opposed the request, claiming that police had completed their investigation and further remand was unnecessary.

However, the court sided with the prosecution and approved the extension.

During the hearing, the judge inquired whether the seized evidence had been properly sealed, to which the investigation officer confirmed compliance. The court also permitted Armaghan’s parents to meet him briefly.

Moreover, according to a report, Armaghan had allegedly confessed to the crime and explained the reasons behind Mustafa’s murder. The report revealed that Armaghan ran a call center at a bungalow in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Momin area, where 30 to 40 boys and girls worked, along with 30 to 35 security guards stationed at the premises. The bungalow also illegally housed three lion cubs.

The interrogation report also shed light on Armaghan’s involvement in business and drug use. Prior to Mustafa’s murder, Armaghan, along with his friend Shiraz, planned to burn Mustafa’s car, and had previously intended to harm him. The report revealed that in 2019, Armaghan was involved in a case regarding drug importation, but he secured bail in that matter.

According to the investigation, Armaghan himself was a drug user. On New Year’s Eve, Armaghan hosted a party at the bungalow, where Shiraz was also present until 3 am. However, Mustafa did not attend the party.

The following day, Armaghan and Mustafa had a personal dispute, which escalated into a violent confrontation. On January 6, Armaghan invited Shiraz to the bungalow to take drugs together, and Mustafa arrived at around 9 pm. During this encounter, Armaghan assaulted Mustafa with an iron rod.

Armaghan and Shiraz stripped Mustafa of his clothes, bound his hands and feet with a white sheet, and dragged him down the stairs. Mustafa’s car was parked in the bungalow’s parking lot, and they placed his body in the trunk of the car, after which they took him to Hub.

The report further details that Armaghan instructed two employees to clean blood stains from the room. Armaghan also took Mustafa’s clothes, mobile phone, and internet device. When they could not find fuel in the car, Armaghan took a fuel can from the bungalow. The report explains that Armaghan discarded Mustafa’s mobile phone and other belongings on the way.

They arrived in Hub around 4:30 am, poured petrol on the car, and set it on fire. Armaghan and Shiraz then walked to a hotel for breakfast. A hotel employee noticed a weapon, and the two men fled the scene. After walking for several hours and hitching rides, they made their way back to Karachi.