PN invites applications for permanent commission term 2025-B

The Pakistan Navy has announced that registration for Permanent Commission Term 2025-B as PN Cadet will continue until March 23, 2025, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Sukkur, Pakistani male candidates who have passed Matric/Intermediate or O/A levels with at least 60% marks are eligible to register.

Additionally, FSc (Pre-Engineering) students who have passed Part-1 with 65% marks can also apply.

The age limit for unmarried female candidates is 17-21 years, while for Armed Forces Services candidates, it is 17-23 years. Interested candidates can visit the Pakistan Navy’s website ((link unavailable)) to register online until March 23, 2025.

Candidates have been advised to contact the Pakistan Navy Recruitment and Selection Center, BKR Island Sukkur, for detailed information about the commission.