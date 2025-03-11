SBP’s Banking Services Corporation marks Women’s Day

The State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC North Nazimabad) celebrated International Women’s Day to honor high-achieving women across various sectors. The event brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KWCCI), Accelerate Prosperity, NIC Hyderabad, Rupani Foundation, Born2Run, Bioniks, Hands Foundation, Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), Dastaan Travels, Entrepreneurs Bench, and female officials from banks like HBL, Meezan, Habib Metro, NBP, Albaraka, UBL Ameen, and Sindh Bank.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by an opening address by Mr. Muhammad Faheem Maqsood, ACM Financial Inclusion Division at SBP BSC NNO. He highlighted SBP’s Banking on Equality (BoE) Policy and its impact on women’s financial inclusion.

Several influential speakers shared their success stories and initiatives. Dr. Ayesha Zulfiqar, a UN Award winner for Innovation in South Asia, introduced Bioniks, Pakistan’s first bionics startup offering affordable, brainwave-controlled prosthetics. Ms. Sana Shah from NIC Hyderabad emphasized the importance of mentorship and aligning business ideas with financing opportunities. Athletes Sana Wamiq and Allayema Bhutto shared their journeys, breaking barriers in sports and fashion design. Ms. Bhutto, who overcame a severe leg injury, credited Born2Run for her success in running.

Ms. Zehra Shalwani, founder of Dastaan Travels, highlighted Pakistan’s tourism potential and the need for public-private partnerships. She raised concerns about banks’ reluctance to offer concessional financing for women, which was addressed by Ms. Hina Nasir, Senior Officer, SBP BSC NNO. Ms. Nasir explained that SBP has deployed Women Champions across 14,786 branches to facilitate female customers and improve service quality.

Ms. Mashal Mabood, Lead Focal Person at HBL, stressed that financial literacy empowers women to unlock economic opportunities. Ms. Sonia Nawab from Entrepreneurs Bench highlighted the importance of mental wellness in enhancing productivity, while Ms. Mahnoor Hussain, HBL’s first female Security Head, shared her journey of success in a male-dominated field.

Ms. Shumaila Shamim from SEDF briefed attendees on women empowerment initiatives and subsidized loans, noting that women entrepreneurs receive full financing support without restrictions. Ms. Sara Huda from Rupani Foundation discussed their Family Center Model, which provides early childhood education training for mothers, and Ms. Rahila Rahim from Hands Foundation shared details of interest-free, collateral-free loans for women entrepreneurs.

Rizwan Khaleel Shamsi, Chief Manager of SBP BSC North Nazimabad, concluded the event by expressing his appreciation for the participants and reaffirming SBP’s commitment to women’s financial inclusion. He emphasized the pivotal role of women in Pakistan’s history, drawing inspiration from Fatima Jinnah’s legacy. “SBP is committed to promoting women’s rights through its Banking on Equality Policy,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with souvenirs for speakers and certificates for Student Ambassadors, who will promote SBP initiatives in academic institutions.