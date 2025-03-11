Sindh govt decides to pay advance salaries and pensions ahed of Eid

The Sindh government has given great news to its employees and pensioners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. According to a notification issued by the Sindh Finance Department, all provincial government employees and pensioners will receive their full salaries and pensions for March 2025 in advance.

This decision has been made in view of Eid-ul-Fitr, which is expected to fall on either March 31 or April 1, 2025. Normally, these payments were scheduled for April 1, but the Sindh government has announced that they will now be disbursed on March 21, 2025, to facilitate employees and pensioners in their Eid preparations.

This benefit will apply to all government employees, including permanent, contract, work-charged, and contingent-paid staff. Relevant institutions have been instructed to ensure timely payments.