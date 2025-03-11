NA session to continue until 21st

The ongoing session of the National Assembly will continue until Friday, March 21, 2025. The decision was made by the House business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly, which met under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The committee discussed the agenda and duration of the 14th session of the National Assembly, which also marks the first session of the second parliamentary year. During the meeting, members deliberated on the agenda of the 14th session, which includes a debate on the address of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Parliament.