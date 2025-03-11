NADRA launches Pakistan’s first ‘dematerialized digital identity card’

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday launched Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”.

The launch was announced during the Silver Jubilee ceremony of NADRA held in Islamabad.

In his written message, Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, termed the launch of Pakistan’s first dematerialized digital identity card as a significant step toward digital identity transformation.

He announced that after integrating this feature into the Pak ID mobile app, citizens will be able to store their identity cards on their smartphones.

Additionally, a digital verification system will be introduced soon, facilitating secure and instant verification for various services.

The pilot phase of this initiative will begin on Independence Day 2025.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of a commemorative coin by the State Bank of Pakistan, a special postage stamp by Pakistan Post, and a book chronicling NADRA’s 25-year journey.