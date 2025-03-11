Tailor shot dead for refusing to stitch Eid dress

In a horrific incident, a tailor was shot dead and another person was injured in Attock’s Campbellpur Musa area after a dispute over stitching an Eid dress.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mudassar, opened fire on the tailor, Sajid, and another person, Ehsan, after Sajid refused to stitch Eid dress for him.

Police officials said that Sajid was killed on the spot, while Ehsan was injured and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The accused fled the scene, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend him.

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

Mufti explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.

With favorable conditions, the council anticipates no difficulties in confirming the crescent sighting, paving the way for Eid celebrations on March 31.