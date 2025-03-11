FPSC in process for revision of CSS syllabus, Senate informed

The Senate was informed on Tuesday that Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is in the process for revision of the CSS syllabus. Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar told the House during Question Hour that a committee headed by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has also held discussions with relevant stakeholders and finalizing the draft for reforms in the civil service. He emphasized that competitive exams provide bureaucracy to the country and this quality human resource will contribute to good governance. Responding to the points of Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said the matter pertaining to the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is pending before courts. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is responsible for delay in the Senate elections in the province. The Law Minister said elections of the Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman were held in accordance with the constitution. The Senate today unanimously passed a resolution urging the government to take all necessary steps to promote and support the adoption of green energy, particularly solar energy to mitigate the effects of climate change. The resolution moved by Muhammad Abdul Qadir stated that any measure that discourages solarization such as taxes, fees and restrictions on the use of solar panels will undermine Pakistan’s efforts to combat climate change and achieve its renewable energy target. It suggested the government incentivize the adoption of solar energy through subsidies, tax exemptions and public awareness campaigns. The resolution also called on the government to collaborate with international organizations, development partners and the private sector to secure funding, technology transfer and expertise to accelerate the transition to green energy.