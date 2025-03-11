Heavy snowfall, landslides disrupt connectivity in AJK

Continuous rain and snowfall in Azad Kashmir have led to road blockages and travel disruptions, particularly in the Neelum and Leepa valleys. Heavy snowfall, landslides, and avalanches have cut off several link roads, leaving residents stranded as authorities work to restore access. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the region, bringing rain, wind, thunderstorms, and snow over the hills. The forecast predicts continued precipitation in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Wednesday. Temperatures in Muzaffarabad dropped to 8°C, with high humidity levels further intensifying the cold spell. Local authorities urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions as further snowfall and landslides are expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, emergency services remain on high alert to assist affected communities and clear blocked roads.