Motorway Police lodge 20 FIRs, make one arrest for speeding

In an action against the motorists driving their cars at a speed exceeding 150 kilometers per hour on all sections of the motorway, the Motorway Police (MP) have so far made one arrest besides registering 20 cases.

According to the spokesman for the MP Syed Imran Ahmad, four cases were registered against drivers on the section of the motorway connecting Lahore to Sialkot (M-11), six cases were registered on M-2, which connects Lahore to Islamabad, one case was registered on M-3 that connects Lahore to Multan, and nine FIRs were registered on M-4 and M-5.