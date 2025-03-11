IHC directs Adiala Jail authorities to present Imran Khan’s power of attorney

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has instructed Adiala Jail authorities to obtain and submit former prime minister Imran Khan’s signed power of attorney in court. Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard a contempt of court petition regarding the non-provision of power of attorney and denial of meetings with Imran Khan. Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen appeared personally, while a representative from Adiala Jail also attended the hearing.

During the proceedings, Shoaib Shaheen argued that over 200 cases were pending, and without signed power of attorney, they could not proceed with legal matters. When questioned, the Adiala Jail representative stated that they had no such documents in their possession.

Shaheen informed the court that the jail superintendent had previously contacted him, stating they could now process the documents. However, despite multiple visits and follow-ups, the signed documents were never returned.

Justice Minhas directed the lawyer to resubmit the documents, instructing the jail authorities to return them by the next day.