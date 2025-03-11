Google wallet to launch in Pakistan on march 12, revolutionizing digital payments

On March 12th, Google Pay will officially launch in Pakistan, marking a major milestone for the country’s digital payments ecosystem. Google executives are set to arrive in Karachi for the launch event. Following this, banks and fintech companies will make the platform available to their customers based on readiness. Many banks have already completed the necessary integrations to ensure a smooth rollout.

The launch of Google Pay will significantly impact Pakistan, a nation striving for a cashless economy. Visa is hosting a special event on the same night to celebrate the launch. Over the years, Pakistan has seen a surge in smartphone adoption and improved internet connectivity, fostering a favorable environment for digital payment solutions.

Despite rapid mobile phone growth, Pakistan’s payment infrastructure remains underdeveloped, with cash transactions still dominating. However, the arrival of Google Pay aims to shift this trend by providing an easy and secure way to send and receive money. The platform integrates seamlessly with local banks, enabling users to link accounts and card details for everyday transactions.

Additionally, Google Pay’s introduction will spur the growth of Pakistan’s fintech ecosystem. With its open API, the platform encourages innovation and collaboration among local banks and fintech providers. This launch is a significant step towards a cashless economy and opens doors for more international tech companies in the market.