Bilawal calls for unity on Indus canal projects and security issues

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stressed the need for a united approach to national challenges. He highlighted concerns about water distribution, urging that decisions should involve all provinces rather than be made unilaterally. His remarks align with President Asif Ali Zardari’s warning against one-sided decisions on new canals from the Indus River.

At a press conference, Bilawal described the Indus River as Pakistan’s lifeline and emphasised the importance of provincial consultation. He also addressed the increasing security concerns in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, warning that the federal government might need to intervene if local authorities fail to act.

Bilawal criticized the provincial government for not responding to the growing violence. He stated that security is a shared responsibility between provincial and federal authorities. He also announced plans for the PPP and PML-N to collaborate on tackling the security crisis together.

Additionally, Bilawal expressed optimism about the economy, indicating that inflation might be stabilising. He revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the PPP that their concerns would be addressed in upcoming budget planning. He urged the government to implement a sustainable water management strategy, warning against short-term decisions that could jeopardize the future.